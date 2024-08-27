Steven Broz, the Chief Information Officer of Progressive Corp (PGR, Financial), sold 6,122 shares of the company on August 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 32,316.283 shares of Progressive Corp.

Progressive Corp, a leading insurance company, offers insurance solutions including auto, commercial auto, motorcycle, boat, and home insurance through its subsidiaries. The company is known for its innovative approaches to auto insurance, which include usage-based insurance offerings.

Over the past year, Steven Broz has sold a total of 19,583 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Progressive Corp, where there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Progressive Corp were trading at $235.19, giving the company a market cap of approximately $139.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.39, which is above both the industry median of 11.58 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Progressive Corp's stock is estimated at $179.42, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics, especially considering the stock's current valuation status.

