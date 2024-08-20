3D Systems Corp (DDD) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $102.9M, GAAP EPS at -$0.12

Challenging Macroeconomic Conditions Impact Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $102.9 million, fell short of estimates of $107.63 million, and decreased 15.1% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $16.0 million, an improvement from a loss of $29.4 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.12, compared to -$0.23 in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 39.8%, up from 38.8% in the same period last year.
  • Operating Expenses: $80.8 million, slightly up from $80.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $212.0 million, a decrease of $119.5 million since December 31, 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 20, 2024, 3D Systems Corp (DDD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, a leader in 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, reported a challenging quarter influenced by unfavorable macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.

Company Overview

3D Systems Corp provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company's segments include Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions, with the Industrial segment generating the maximum revenue. The company operates through various offices and facilities located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, with the majority of revenues coming from the Americas.

First Quarter Financial Performance

For the first quarter of 2024, 3D Systems Corp reported revenue of $102.9 million, a 15.1% decrease compared to $121.2 million in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $107.63 million. The decline was primarily due to lower printer sales, reflecting the impact of macroeconomic factors on hardware systems demand. The company's gross profit margin improved slightly to 39.8% from 38.8% in the previous year, driven by a favorable product mix.

1825999256138444800.png

Segment Performance

The Healthcare Solutions segment saw a revenue decrease of 6.8% to $45.4 million, primarily due to a decline in printer sales to a large orthodontics customer, partially offset by growth in materials and services. The Industrial Solutions segment experienced a more significant decline of 20.7% to $57.5 million, impacted by reduced capital expenditures in most sectors, despite strong performance from Aerospace and Defense customers.

Key Financial Metrics

Operating expenses for the quarter were $80.8 million, slightly up from $80.5 million in the same period last year. The net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corp was $16.0 million, an improvement from a loss of $29.4 million in the previous year, primarily due to a $21.5 million gain recognized on the extinguishment of debt at a discount.

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Revenue $102.9 million $121.2 million
Gross Profit $40.9 million $47.1 million
Gross Profit Margin 39.8% 38.8%
Operating Expenses $80.8 million $80.5 million
Net Loss $(16.0) million $(29.4) million
Adjusted EBITDA $(20.1) million $(10.1) million

Commentary and Outlook

"Our first quarter revenue results reflect a continuation of pressures driven by unfavorable macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, which were particularly impactful on hardware printer sales that are directly tied to customer capex investments," said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems.

Dr. Graves also highlighted the company's strong performance in materials and services, particularly in the Healthcare business, and expressed confidence in improved top-line performance as the year progresses. The company expects second-quarter revenues to be in the range of $113.0 - $113.5 million.

Financial Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, 3D Systems Corp had cash and cash equivalents of $212.0 million, a decrease of $119.5 million since December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of convertible notes, cash used in operations, and capital expenditures.

Conclusion

3D Systems Corp's first-quarter results reflect the challenges posed by the current macroeconomic environment. However, the company's strategic focus on materials and services, particularly in the Healthcare segment, provides a foundation for potential growth. Investors will be keenly watching the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to gauge its ability to navigate these challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from 3D Systems Corp for further details.

