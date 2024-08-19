On August 19, 2024, Richard Costello, Chief Financial Officer of Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company at a price of $72.75 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,116 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc.

Green Brick Partners Inc is engaged in the building and development of residential properties. The company's operations include land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in top markets in the United States.

Over the past year, Richard Costello has sold a total of 55,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Green Brick Partners Inc shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc were trading at $72.75 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.244 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.00, which is lower than the industry median of 12.28.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Green Brick Partners Inc is $46.28 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.57.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the CFO follows a pattern of insider selling at Green Brick Partners Inc, which investors might consider in the context of the company's current stock valuation and market performance.

