On August 19, 2024, Rashmi Kumar, Director at Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial), executed a sale of 7,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 77,392 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc, a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, focuses on transforming patient care through novel molecular diagnostic tests. These tests are designed to assess an individual's risk of developing disease, guide treatment decisions, and assess risk of disease progression and recurrence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Myriad Genetics Inc were priced at $28.01 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.51 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $23.37, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and stock valuation.

