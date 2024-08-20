On August 20, 2024, Molly Campbell, a Director at Granite Construction Inc (GVA, Financial), executed a sale of 2,810 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,713 shares of the company.

Granite Construction Inc (GVA, Financial) is a civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The company engages in building infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, dams, and airports. It also produces construction materials such as sand, gravel, and asphalt concrete.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,810 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Granite Construction Inc were priced at $71.43 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $3.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 40.40, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 14.84 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $43.13, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.66. This suggests that Granite Construction Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation metrics and stock performance.

