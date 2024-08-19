On August 19, 2024, Steven Voskuil, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $193.87 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 33,228 shares of The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co, known for its confectionery products, is a major player in the chocolate and sugar confectionery market. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, and Kit Kat, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of The Hershey Co were trading at $193.87 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $40.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 21.99, which is above the industry median of 17.96.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of The Hershey Co's stock is estimated at $227.05, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at The Hershey Co.

