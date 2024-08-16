On August 16, 2024, George Awad, Director at TransUnion (TRU, Financial), executed a sale of 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 39,026 shares of TransUnion.

TransUnion (TRU, Financial) is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company provides a broad range of data and analytical services that enable businesses to make better and more informed decisions, and consumers to take more control over their personal information and access to credit.

Over the past year, George Awad has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for TransUnion shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 17 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of TransUnion were trading at $93.25 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $18.13 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for TransUnion is $81.21 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market sentiment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.