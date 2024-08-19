On August 19, 2024, Gregory Bailey, Director at Serina Therapeutics Inc (SER, Financial), purchased 19,200 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 45,806 shares of Serina Therapeutics Inc.

Serina Therapeutics Inc specializes in the development of polymer-based drugs designed to enhance the effectiveness and delivery of existing medications. This approach aims to improve patient outcomes in various therapeutic areas.

The shares were bought at a price of $7.3 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $140,256. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, Gregory Bailey has been actively increasing his holdings in the company, with a total of 45,806 shares purchased and no shares sold. This pattern of insider buying is mirrored in the broader insider activity at Serina Therapeutics Inc, which has seen 10 insider buys and no insider sells over the same period.

The company's market cap stands at $73.273 million as of the latest buy, with the stock trading at a price-earnings ratio of 27.78. This ratio is above both the industry median of 25.47 and the historical median for the company, suggesting a premium valuation compared to its peers.

This insider buying trend at Serina Therapeutics Inc may be of interest to investors, providing insights into the perspectives of those closest to the company. For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can refer to the respective links.

