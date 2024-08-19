On August 19, 2024, Kathryn Bueker, Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial), sold 514 shares of the company at a price of $500 per share. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 43,687 shares of HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial) is a leading developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. The company provides tools for social media marketing, content management, web analytics, and search engine optimization among others.

Over the past year, Kathryn Bueker has sold a total of 13,686 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of HubSpot Inc were trading at $500 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $25.03 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $620.80, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of HubSpot Inc.

