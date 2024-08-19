On August 19, 2024, Amin Sabzivand, Chief Operating Officer of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company at a price of $129.96 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 53,248 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions aim to empower users by offering financial freedom through responsible spending practices.

Over the past year, Amin Sabzivand has sold a total of 4,900 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 69 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $129.96 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $714.589 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.54, which is above the industry median of 14.73.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, Sezzle Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $33.05 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.93, indicating that the stock's market price is considerably higher than its estimated fair value.

This insider sale might prompt investors to scrutinize the stock's valuation metrics further, especially considering the company's current price levels compared to its GF Value. The ongoing insider selling trend and the stock's valuation status are critical factors for potential investors to consider.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.