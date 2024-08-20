On August 20, 2024, John Mullen, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial), sold 1,350 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of Guidewire Software Inc.

Guidewire Software Inc specializes in providing software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Their products include InsuranceSuite, an end-to-end suite of software applications that support the lifecycle of insurance operations; InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform for smaller P&C insurers; and Cyence for cyber risk management.

Over the past year, John Mullen has sold a total of 25,611 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Guidewire Software Inc shows a trend with 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc were trading at $149.03 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $12.14 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $104.21, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation disparities suggested by the GF Value.

