On August 19, 2024, Dara Redler, the Chief Legal Officer of H&R Block Inc (HRB, Financial), executed a sale of 9,100 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $64.1 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 22,066.26 shares of H&R Block Inc.

H&R Block Inc is a global consumer tax services provider. The company assists customers in preparing, filing, and consulting on income tax returns in multiple countries. H&R Block leverages both digital solutions and its substantial retail presence to offer tax services and related financial products.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at H&R Block Inc shows a total of 8 insider sales and no insider buys. This latest transaction by Dara Redler aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales within the company.

Shares of H&R Block Inc were trading at $64.1 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.78, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 16.08.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43. The GF Value of $44.87 suggests a potential overvaluation in comparison to the company's historical trading multiples, adjusted factors based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential future stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation metrics and market performance.

