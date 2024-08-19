On August 19, 2024, Kellie Logerwell, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of H&R Block Inc (HRB, Financial), executed a sale of 9,846 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 25,028.296 shares of H&R Block Inc.

H&R Block Inc is a global consumer tax services provider. The company assists customers in preparing, filing, and consulting on their tax returns through multiple platforms including in-person, online, and mobile applications. The firm's tax professionals are trained to handle a variety of tax situations, providing a vital service to millions each year.

Over the past year, Kellie Logerwell has sold a total of 17,846 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed in the insider transaction history for H&R Block Inc, which shows a total of 8 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of H&R Block Inc were trading at $65 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.78, slightly below the industry median of 16.08, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of H&R Block Inc is estimated at $44.87 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and the recent trading price relative to its GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.