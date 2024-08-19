On August 19, 2024, Tony Bowen, Chief Financial Officer of H&R Block Inc (HRB, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 79,259 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 90,095.4863 shares of H&R Block Inc.

H&R Block Inc is a global consumer tax services provider. The company assists customers in preparing, filing, and consulting on their tax returns through multiple platforms including in-person, online, and mobile applications. The firm's tax professionals are trained to handle a variety of tax situations and its services extend globally, catering to local, federal, and international tax obligations.

Over the past year, Tony Bowen has sold a total of 126,151 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of H&R Block Inc were priced at $65.17, resulting in a market cap of approximately $9.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 15.78, slightly below the industry median of 16.08.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for H&R Block Inc is $44.87 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current market prices.

