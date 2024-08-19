On August 19, 2024, Director Daniel Testa sold 12,206 shares of FVCBankcorp Inc (FVCB, Financial) at a price of $11.01 per share. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 175,025 shares of the company.

FVCBankcorp Inc, a community bank, offers commercial banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit services, and wealth management services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals.

Over the past year, Daniel Testa has sold a total of 36,619 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for FVCBankcorp Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 35 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of FVCBankcorp Inc were trading at $11.01 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $202.23 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 46.33, significantly higher than the industry median of 10.08.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $11.38, indicating that FVCBankcorp Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of FVCBankcorp Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.