On August 20, 2024, Michael Nikzad, Director at CuriosityStream Inc (CURI, Financial), executed a sale of 181,265 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc (CURI, Financial) is a media company that provides documentary video streaming services. The platform offers a wide range of content focusing on science, technology, history, and nature.

Over the past year, Michael Nikzad has sold a total of 375,410 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at CuriosityStream Inc, where insider activity has included 3 buys and 17 sells over the last year.

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc were priced at $1.14 on the day of the sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $63.336 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $1.03, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation and future prospects of CuriosityStream Inc.

