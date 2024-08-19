On August 19, 2024, Stacy Hock, Director and 10% Owner of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI, Financial), sold 8,571 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 951,888 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc operates in the energy sector, providing a range of services including oil and gas extraction and exploration. The company plays a significant role in the energy market with innovative solutions aimed at efficient resource extraction and management.

Over the past year, Stacy Hock has been active in the market with respect to shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, having sold a total of 75,716 shares and purchased none. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 17 insider sells and 6 insider buys within the company.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc were trading at $20.22 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is currently $2.196 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.16, which is above both the industry median of 11.08 and the historical median for the company.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These metrics provide further context for evaluating the potential reasons behind the insider's decision to reduce their stake in the company.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the insider's view of the company's stock value and future performance.

