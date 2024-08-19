On August 19, 2024, Todd Kelsey, President & Chief Executive Officer of Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 85,026 shares of Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp specializes in providing design and manufacturing services within the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry. The company offers product development, manufacturing, supply chain solutions, and aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, communications, and aerospace/defense sectors.

Over the past year, Todd Kelsey has sold a total of 79,689 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 43 insider sells and no insider buys at Plexus Corp.

Shares of Plexus Corp were trading at $124.58 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.87, which is above both the industry median of 21.83 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $99.56, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25. This suggests that Plexus Corp is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

