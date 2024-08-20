On August 20, 2024, Andy Ballard, Director at Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial), executed a sale of 1,860 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,318 shares of Etsy Inc.

Etsy Inc operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell, and buy unique goods. The platform includes handmade items, vintage goods, and craft supplies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,735 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Etsy Inc, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Etsy Inc were priced at $53.84, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $6.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.53, which is above the industry median of 17.155.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $111.19, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48. This suggests that Etsy Inc is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market position and valuation metrics.

