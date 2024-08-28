Stuart Canfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), sold 1,260 shares of the company on August 19, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,553 shares of Electronic Arts Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc, a leading global interactive entertainment software company, develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Over the past year, Stuart Canfield has sold a total of 10,519 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Electronic Arts Inc, where there have been 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $148.37. The company has a market cap of approximately $39.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.07, which is above both the industry median of 21.45 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $135.83, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This suggests that Electronic Arts Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

