Q2 2024 Xpeng Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for the second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call for XPeng Inc. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Alex Xie, Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets of the company. Please go ahead, Alex.



Alex Xie - Xpeng Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to XPeng's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our financial and operating results were issued by our newswire services earlier today and available online. You can also view the earnings press release by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.xiaopeng.com. Participants on today's call from our management team will include our Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiaopeng; Vice Chairman and President, Dr. Brian Gu; Vice President of Corporate Finance and VW Projects, Mr. Charles Zhang; Vice President of Finance and Accounting, Mr. James Wu; and myself.



Management will begin with prepared remarks, and the call will conclude