HEG Ltd (BOM:509631) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline and Strategic Expansion

HEG Ltd (BOM:509631) reports a significant drop in revenue and profit but remains optimistic about future growth and industry prospects.

Summary
  • Revenue from Operations: INR 571 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to INR 671 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
  • EBITDA: INR 59 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to INR 178 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
  • Net Profit After Tax (Standalone): INR 3 crore for Q1 FY 2025, compared to INR 98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
  • Net Profit After Tax (Consolidated): INR 23 crore for Q1 FY 2025, compared to INR 139 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
  • Capacity Utilization: 80% for Q1 FY 2025.
  • Treasury Size: Nearly INR 917 crore as of June 30, 2024.
Release Date: August 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • HEG Ltd (BOM:509631, Financial) has completed its expansion from 80,000 to 100,000 tons, making it the largest single-location plant in the Western world.
  • India's steel production grew by 6.9%, which positively impacts the demand for HEG Ltd's graphite electrodes.
  • The company is long-term debt-free and has a substantial treasury size of nearly INR917 crore as of June 30, 2024.
  • HEG Ltd's capacity utilization for Q1 FY25 was close to 80%, indicating efficient use of its expanded capacity.
  • The company is optimistic about the mid to long-term prospects of the graphite electrode industry due to global decarbonization efforts and new electric arc furnace capacities being announced.

Negative Points

  • HEG Ltd's profit before tax was lower compared to the previous quarter, partly due to a one-time mark-to-market loss on a treasury-related investment.
  • Global steel production remained flat, with significant declines in major steel-producing areas like the US, Japan, South Korea, and Russia, impacting the demand for graphite electrodes.
  • The electrode pricing continues to remain under pressure due to reduced demand, affecting the company's margins.
  • The company is facing near-term margin pressures due to the narrowing spread between electrode prices and needle coke prices.
  • The green anode plant project has been delayed by a couple of quarters due to the need to renegotiate power prices and assess the impact of falling lithium-ion battery prices.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the CapEx spent so far on the green anode plant and the cash balance in HEG's balance sheet?
A: The total CapEx on the green anode plant is around INR60 crore, with INR30-35 crore spent on land and the rest on leveling, boundary walls, and pre-operative expenses. The cash balance in HEG's books is approximately INR917 crore as of June 30, 2024.

Q: What is the status of the investment in the US stock that is facing potential delisting?
A: The exchange has given a six-month timeline to address the delisting issue. The company is exploring options like reverse stock splits to keep the stock listed. There is no immediate concern regarding this investment.

Q: How has the fall in lithium-ion battery prices affected the anode powder prices and the project's viability?
A: Battery prices have fallen from $85-100 per kWh to $50-60 per kWh. Anode prices have correspondingly dropped to $6,000-7,000 per ton. Despite this, the project remains viable with expected EBITDA margins of 20-25%, depending on power cost negotiations.

Q: What is the future outlook for the graphite electrode demand and HEG's strategic plans?
A: The demand for graphite electrodes is expected to increase significantly due to new electric arc furnace capacities being announced globally. HEG is well-positioned to meet this demand with its expanded capacity and competitive cost structure.

Q: What are the details regarding the GST show cause notice for INR282 crore?
A: The company is currently evaluating the notice and will respond to the authorities. Prima facie, the demand appears incorrect, and the company will keep stakeholders updated on any developments.

