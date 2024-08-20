Release Date: August 20, 2024

Positive Points

Amer Sports Inc (AS, Financial) reported strong second-quarter results with sales, margin, and EPS ahead of guidance.

The company achieved 16% sales growth in Q2, driven by flagship brand Arc'teryx.

Adjusted operating margin increased to nearly 3%, well above expectations.

Arc'teryx continues to show strong growth and profitability, particularly in new categories like footwear and women's apparel.

Sales in Greater China grew by more than 50%, outperforming the market significantly.

Negative Points

Winter Sports Equipment segment showed softer trends, particularly in North America and EMEA.

Ball & Racquet segment experienced margin compression due to SG&A deleverage and higher retail investments.

Peak Performance brand in Europe continues to face challenges, impacting overall regional growth.

Adjusted SG&A expenses increased, representing 52.9% of revenues in Q2, driven by higher DTC investments.

The company faces a high effective tax rate, expected to be around 50% to 55% in the back half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the strength you're seeing at the Arc'teryx brand and provide color on the growth by region? How are you thinking about the sustainability of this outsized comp growth for this brand? What trends have you seen with customer traffic and conversion as you've entered the third quarter in your most important China and North American markets?

A: (Stuart Haselden, CEO of Arc'teryx) We saw balanced growth across all regions, with North America and Asia Pacific showing strong momentum. China also performed well, and new stores in Europe, particularly in Paris, exceeded expectations. The sustainability of Arc'teryx's growth is promising as we are still in the early stages of market penetration. We see significant potential for store expansion in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Customer metrics are strong, with double-digit guest file growth and increased traffic driving sales. We are confident in taking market share in all regions.

Q: Could you speak to the runway you see across brands in the portfolio to capture continued market share in the premium sports and outdoor market?

A: (James Zheng, CEO) Amer Sports has a unique position with a mix of equipment and soft goods businesses. Our equipment businesses like Winter Sports Equipment and Wilson have strong market shares and will continue to secure leadership. Arc'teryx is leading growth in the premium outdoor segment, and Salomon has significant potential in the footwear market, especially with the new outdoor sneakers category. Wilson's Tennis 360 strategy is also promising, combining racquet leadership with apparel and footwear growth.

Q: Can you talk about the stores versus e-commerce channel in the China market? How would you characterize the promotional environment in China?

A: (Andrew Page, CFO) Both physical stores and e-commerce are growing well in China, with overall business up 54%. The promotional environment in China is competitive, but our brands, Arc'teryx and Salomon, maintain minimal discounts and perform well. We are confident in continuing this trend with healthy inventory levels and strong consumer demand.

Q: Can you talk a little bit about your inventory position? How do you see inventory growth trending over the rest of the year?

A: (Andrew Page, CFO) Inventory grew by 2% compared to 16% revenue growth, reflecting disciplined buying and strong sell-through. We expect inventory to continue growing below revenue for the rest of the year. Our lean inventory position is by design and discipline, ensuring we can respond to elevated demand while maintaining healthy stock levels.

Q: Can you discuss your expectations for the Europe region for the rest of the year? What are you seeing at POS and in conversations with retail partners?

A: (James Zheng, CEO) Europe is expected to see mid-single-digit growth for the year. Salomon's footwear business will continue to grow, while Winter Sports Equipment faces some challenges. Arc'teryx is growing from a small base, and Wilson is expected to maintain mid-to-low single-digit growth. Peak Performance faces challenges, but overall, we expect stable growth in Europe.

