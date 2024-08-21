Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Q3 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $2.31 Billion, GAAP EPS at $0.79

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Market Recovery

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.31 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.79, reflecting strong profitability near the high end of the company's outlook.
  • Operating Income: $491 million, with an operating margin of 21.2%, down from 30.2% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $701 million for the quarter, contributing to $2.9 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis.
  • Shareholder Returns: $574 million returned through dividends and repurchases in the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 21, 2024, Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal third quarter of 2024, showcasing a performance that exceeded analyst expectations. Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker, with a significant market share in converter chips used across various industries, including industrial, automotive, and wireless infrastructure.

Performance Overview

Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) reported revenue of $2.31 billion for Q3 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.27 billion. The company's earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.79, also exceeding the estimated $2.76. This performance highlights the company's resilience and strategic positioning amid a recovering market.

1826220418349035520.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite a challenging economic environment, Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) managed to achieve significant financial milestones. The company reported an operating cash flow of $4.0 billion and a free cash flow of $2.9 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis. Additionally, ADI returned $574 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases in the third quarter.

“ADI’s revenue finished above our guided midpoint with stronger profitability driving earnings per share near the high end of our outlook,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. “As we navigate this business cycle’s nascent recovery, our high-performance analog solutions portfolio positions us well to intersect the strong underlying stream of concurrent secular trends.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change
Revenue $2,312 million $3,076 million (25)%
Gross Margin $1,311 million $1,962 million (33)%
Operating Income $491 million $929 million (47)%
Diluted EPS $0.79 $1.74 (55)%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) reported total assets of $48.62 billion as of August 3, 2024, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments amounting to $2.55 billion. The company's net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $855 million, while capital expenditures stood at $154 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $701 million.

Market Segment Performance

The company's revenue distribution across its key markets for Q3 2024 is as follows:

Market Segment Revenue % of Total Revenue Y/Y Change
Industrial $1,058.7 million 46% (37)%
Automotive $670.3 million 29% (8)%
Communications $266.6 million 12% (26)%
Consumer $316.6 million 14% 3%

Analysis and Outlook

Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) has demonstrated robust performance despite a 25% year-over-year decline in revenue. The company's strategic focus on high-performance analog solutions and its strong market position in industrial and automotive sectors have been pivotal in navigating the current economic landscape. The improvement in customer inventory levels and order momentum across most markets suggests a positive outlook for the upcoming quarters.

“Improved customer inventory levels and order momentum, across most of our markets, position us to grow again sequentially in our fourth quarter, increasing our confidence that we are past the trough of this cycle. However, economic and geopolitical uncertainty continues to limit the pace of the recovery,” said Richard Puccio, CFO.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) forecasts revenue of $2.40 billion, with an expected EPS of $2.85. The company's continued focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions is expected to drive long-term shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Analog Devices Inc for further details.

