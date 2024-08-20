On August 20, 2024, Camille Burckhart, Executive Vice President of Popular Inc (BPOP, Financial), sold 5,917 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 29,922.45 shares of Popular Inc.

Popular Inc operates as a financial services entity primarily in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides a range of retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services, along with other financial services.

Over the past year, Camille Burckhart has sold a total of 27,681 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Popular Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 15 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Popular Inc were trading at $97.6 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.72, which is above both the industry median of 10.045 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $83.44, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. This suggests that Popular Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

