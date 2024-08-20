On August 20, 2024, Sam Shim, Director at MetroCity Bankshares Inc (MCBS, Financial), executed a sale of 37,242 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 584,161 shares of MetroCity Bankshares Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank, which provides a range of banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and the Korean-American community. The bank offers checking, savings accounts, loans, and other financial services.

Over the past year, Sam Shim has sold a total of 48,485 shares and purchased 4,500 shares of MetroCity Bankshares Inc. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 13 sales and only 2 buys over the last year.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares Inc were trading at $28 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $699.414 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.02, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for MetroCity Bankshares Inc is $21.18 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.