On August 19, 2024, Laurie Hough, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Champion Homes Inc (SKY, Financial), sold 5,354 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 105,153 shares of Champion Homes Inc.

Champion Homes Inc specializes in the manufacture of factory-built solutions for residential and commercial use. The company's offerings range from manufactured and modular homes to commercial buildings and park model RVs, catering to a diverse market segment.

The shares were sold at a price of $88.64, valuing the transaction at approximately $474,431.36. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Champion Homes Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 14 insider sales and no insider buys. Specifically, Laurie Hough has sold a total of 5,354 shares and has not purchased any shares in the past year.

As of the latest sale, Champion Homes Inc has a market cap of approximately $5.08 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 36.12, which is above both the industry median of 12.32 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Champion Homes Inc is $60.25 per share, making the current price of $88.64 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.47.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

The recent insider selling activity could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, providing insights into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

