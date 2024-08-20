Chief Financial Officer William George sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX, Financial) on August 20, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 55,099 shares of the company.

Comfort Systems USA Inc specializes in providing mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services within the mechanical services industry across the United States.

Over the past year, William George has sold a total of 14,274 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Comfort Systems USA Inc shows a predominance of sales over purchases, with 22 insider sales and only 1 insider buy in the last year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc were priced at $332.16, resulting in a market cap of approximately $11.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.24, which is above both the industry median of 14.845 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's current price also reflects a significant premium according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.55, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $214.79 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the stock's valuation and market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.