Agilent Technologies Inc. Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.32 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $1.58 Billion

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) released its 8-K filing on August 21, 2024, detailing its third-quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results.

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.58 billion, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $1.557 billion, but down 5.6% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Income: $282 million, or $0.97 per share, a significant increase of 155% from the third quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $385 million, with EPS of $1.32, down 8% from the same period last year.
  • Segment Performance: Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group reported revenue of $782 million, down 8% year-over-year, while Agilent CrossLab Group saw a 4% increase to $411 million.
  • Full-Year Outlook: Revenue guidance revised to $6.450 billion to $6.500 billion, with non-GAAP EPS expected to range between $5.21 and $5.25.
  • Fourth-Quarter Forecast: Revenue expected between $1.641 billion and $1.691 billion, with non-GAAP EPS projected to be between $1.38 and $1.42.
Article's Main Image

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab (consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial) reported revenue of $1.58 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2024, a decline of 5.6% reported and 4.4% core compared to the third quarter of 2023. This revenue figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $1.557 billion. However, the company reported GAAP net income of $282 million, or $0.97 per share, which is a significant increase from $111 million, or $0.38 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $385 million, or $1.32 per share, down from $422 million, or $1.43 per share, during the same period last year, beating the analyst estimate of $1.11 per share.

1826354786442833920.png

Performance and Challenges

Agilent's performance in Q3 2024 reflects a mixed bag of achievements and challenges. The company managed to deliver revenue and EPS above the top end of its guidance despite facing challenging market conditions. According to Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell, "The Agilent team executed well in Q3, delivering revenue and EPS above the top end of our guidance. While market conditions continued to be challenged during the quarter, we saw steady signs of improvement as anticipated."

However, the decline in revenue and non-GAAP EPS year-over-year indicates ongoing challenges in the market. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) reported a revenue decline of 8% year-over-year, while the Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) saw a 9% decline. These declines highlight the difficulties faced by Agilent in maintaining growth in these segments.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Agilent achieved several financial milestones. The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported a 4% increase in revenue year-over-year, demonstrating resilience in this segment. The company's operating margin for ACG was 34.0%, indicating strong profitability in this segment.

Agilent's full-year revenue outlook has been revised to $6.450 billion to $6.500 billion, with non-GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $5.21 to $5.25 per share. The fourth-quarter revenue outlook is expected to be between $1.641 billion and $1.691 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.38 to $1.42.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Revenue $1.58 billion $1.67 billion
GAAP Net Income $282 million $111 million
GAAP EPS $0.97 $0.38
Non-GAAP Net Income $385 million $422 million
Non-GAAP EPS $1.32 $1.43

Analysis

Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in a challenging market environment by exceeding revenue expectations and maintaining strong profitability in certain segments. However, the year-over-year declines in revenue and non-GAAP EPS highlight the ongoing challenges the company faces. The revised full-year and fourth-quarter outlooks indicate cautious optimism, with expectations of steady performance in the coming quarters.

Investors should closely monitor Agilent's performance in its key segments, particularly the Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group and the Diagnostics and Genomics Group, to assess the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Agilent Technologies Inc for further details.

