Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.70 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $1.16 Billion

Zoom Reports Higher Revenue and Earnings, Surpassing Expectations

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,162.5 million, up 2.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1,149.49 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $219.0 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to $182.0 million, or $0.59 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $449.3 million, up 33.7% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $365.1 million, up 26.2% year-over-year.
  • Enterprise Revenue: $682.8 million, up 3.5% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock repurchased in Q2.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $7.5 billion as of July 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 21, 2024, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing a solid performance that exceeded analyst estimates. Zoom, a leading provider of a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing, reported significant financial achievements and growth in key areas.

Performance Overview

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM, Financial) reported total revenue of $1,162.5 million for the second quarter, marking a 2.1% year-over-year increase. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $1,149.49 million. The company's GAAP net income for the quarter was $219.0 million, or $0.70 per share, exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.50. Non-GAAP net income was $436.4 million, or $1.39 per share.

1826354815207370752.png

Key Financial Metrics

Zoom's financial highlights for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 include:

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024 Change
Total Revenue $1,162.5 million $1,138.7 million +2.1%
GAAP Net Income $219.0 million $182.0 million +20.3%
Non-GAAP Net Income $436.4 million $409.6 million +6.5%
Operating Cash Flow $449.3 million $336.0 million +33.7%
Free Cash Flow $365.1 million $289.4 million +26.2%

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Zoom's GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $202.4 million, compared to $177.6 million in the same period last year. The GAAP operating margin was 17.4%, while the non-GAAP operating margin stood at 39.2%. The company also reported a significant increase in operating cash flow, which rose by 33.7% year-over-year to $449.3 million.

On the balance sheet, Zoom's total assets as of July 31, 2024, were $10.5 billion, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $7.5 billion. The company repurchased approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock during the quarter, reflecting its strong cash position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Customer Metrics and Market Performance

Zoom's customer base continued to grow, with 3,933 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 7.1% year-over-year. The company also reported having approximately 191,600 enterprise customers and a trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for enterprise customers of 98%. The online average monthly churn reached its lowest ever rate at 2.9%.

“In Q2, we outperformed our guidance across the board and grew operating cash flow and free cash flow by 33.7% and 26.2% year over year, respectively, demonstrating our continued commitment to efficient growth,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom founder, and CEO.

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Zoom provided guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2025. The company expects third-quarter revenue to be between $1.160 billion and $1.165 billion, with non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.29 and $1.31. For the full fiscal year 2025, Zoom anticipates total revenue between $4.630 billion and $4.640 billion, and non-GAAP diluted EPS between $5.29 and $5.32.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience and growth in a competitive market, leveraging its robust platform to connect users globally. The company's strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position it well for sustained success in the communications industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zoom Video Communications Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.