On August 21, 2024, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Wolfspeed Inc is a leading manufacturer of wide bandgap semiconductors, focusing on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves various applications, including transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems, with a significant revenue share derived from Europe.
Quarterly Financial Performance
Wolfspeed Inc reported consolidated revenue of approximately $201 million for Q4 FY2024, slightly down from $203 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $216.31 million. The company's GAAP gross margin plummeted to 1%, compared to 29% in Q4 FY2023, while the non-GAAP gross margin also saw a significant decline to 5% from 31%.
Full Fiscal Year Performance
For the full fiscal year 2024, Wolfspeed Inc reported consolidated revenue of approximately $807 million, up from $759 million in fiscal 2023. However, the GAAP gross margin dropped to 10% from 32%, and the non-GAAP gross margin decreased to 13% from 35%. The company incurred approximately $124 million in underutilization costs, impacting both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins.
Key Financial Metrics
|Metric
|Q4 FY2024
|Q4 FY2023
|FY2024
|FY2023
|Revenue
|$200.7M
|$202.7M
|$807.2M
|$758.5M
|Gross Profit
|$2.4M
|$58.7M
|$77.4M
|$242.9M
|Gross Margin
|1%
|29%
|10%
|32%
|Operating Loss
|($145.9M)
|($89.6M)
|($445.3M)
|($311.8M)
|Net Loss
|($174.9M)
|($113.3M)
|($864.2M)
|($329.9M)
Challenges and Strategic Initiatives
Wolfspeed Inc faced significant challenges, including high underutilization costs and factory start-up expenses. The company incurred $20.5 million in factory start-up costs and $24 million in underutilization costs in Q4 FY2024. These costs are expected to continue as the company ramps up its Mohawk Valley Fab, which contributed approximately $41 million in revenue this quarter.
“We have two priorities we are focused on: optimizing our capital structure for both the near term and long term and driving performance in our state-of-the-art, 200-millimeter fab, and this quarter was a step forward on both of these priorities,” said Wolfspeed CEO, Gregg Lowe.
Financial Achievements and Future Outlook
Despite the challenges, Wolfspeed Inc achieved power device design-ins of $2.0 billion and quarterly design-wins of $0.5 billion. The company plans to accelerate the shift of device fabrication to its 200mm Mohawk Valley Fab, which is expected to reach 25% utilization in Q1 FY2025, one quarter ahead of schedule. Additionally, Wolfspeed aims to reduce FY25 net CapEx spend by $200 million.
For Q1 FY2025, Wolfspeed targets revenue from continuing operations in the range of $185 million to $215 million. The GAAP net loss is projected to be between $226 million and $194 million, or $1.79 to $1.54 per diluted share. The non-GAAP net loss is expected to range from $138 million to $114 million, or $1.09 to $0.90 per diluted share.
