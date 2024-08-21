On August 21, 2024, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Wolfspeed Inc is a leading manufacturer of wide bandgap semiconductors, focusing on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves various applications, including transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems, with a significant revenue share derived from Europe.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Wolfspeed Inc reported consolidated revenue of approximately $201 million for Q4 FY2024, slightly down from $203 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $216.31 million. The company's GAAP gross margin plummeted to 1%, compared to 29% in Q4 FY2023, while the non-GAAP gross margin also saw a significant decline to 5% from 31%.

Full Fiscal Year Performance

For the full fiscal year 2024, Wolfspeed Inc reported consolidated revenue of approximately $807 million, up from $759 million in fiscal 2023. However, the GAAP gross margin dropped to 10% from 32%, and the non-GAAP gross margin decreased to 13% from 35%. The company incurred approximately $124 million in underutilization costs, impacting both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 FY2024 FY2023 Revenue $200.7M $202.7M $807.2M $758.5M Gross Profit $2.4M $58.7M $77.4M $242.9M Gross Margin 1% 29% 10% 32% Operating Loss ($145.9M) ($89.6M) ($445.3M) ($311.8M) Net Loss ($174.9M) ($113.3M) ($864.2M) ($329.9M)

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Wolfspeed Inc faced significant challenges, including high underutilization costs and factory start-up expenses. The company incurred $20.5 million in factory start-up costs and $24 million in underutilization costs in Q4 FY2024. These costs are expected to continue as the company ramps up its Mohawk Valley Fab, which contributed approximately $41 million in revenue this quarter.

“We have two priorities we are focused on: optimizing our capital structure for both the near term and long term and driving performance in our state-of-the-art, 200-millimeter fab, and this quarter was a step forward on both of these priorities,” said Wolfspeed CEO, Gregg Lowe.

Financial Achievements and Future Outlook

Despite the challenges, Wolfspeed Inc achieved power device design-ins of $2.0 billion and quarterly design-wins of $0.5 billion. The company plans to accelerate the shift of device fabrication to its 200mm Mohawk Valley Fab, which is expected to reach 25% utilization in Q1 FY2025, one quarter ahead of schedule. Additionally, Wolfspeed aims to reduce FY25 net CapEx spend by $200 million.

For Q1 FY2025, Wolfspeed targets revenue from continuing operations in the range of $185 million to $215 million. The GAAP net loss is projected to be between $226 million and $194 million, or $1.79 to $1.54 per diluted share. The non-GAAP net loss is expected to range from $138 million to $114 million, or $1.09 to $0.90 per diluted share.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

