On August 19, 2024, Ahmad Khan, President of Semi Process Control at KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial), executed a sale of 9,676 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 32,175.698 shares of KLA Corp.

KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial) specializes in process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including the inspection and metrology of wafers and reticles throughout the manufacturing process.

Over the past year, Ahmad Khan has sold a total of 31,472 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for KLA Corp shows a total of 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

Shares of KLA Corp were trading at $818.51 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $111.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 40.75, which is above both the industry median of 29.86 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of KLA Corp is estimated at $492.61 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.66.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation metrics and stock performance.

