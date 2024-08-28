Lasse Petterson, CEO & President of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD, Financial), executed a sale of 63,918 shares of the company on August 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at an average price of $9.07 per share, totaling approximately $579,920.06. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 977,611.29 shares of the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp specializes in providing dredging services. These services are critical for maintaining and enhancing the navigability of waterways, beaches, and ports. The company's operations play a vital role in coastal restoration and maritime infrastructure maintenance.

Over the past year, Lasse Petterson has sold a total of 174,781 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 2 insider sells during the same period.

On the valuation front, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp was trading at $9.07 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $594.622 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.62, below both the industry median of 14.845 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp has a GF Value of $9.49. With the stock trading at $9.07, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

