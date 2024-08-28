Insider Sale: CEO & President Lasse Petterson Sells Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lasse Petterson, CEO & President of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD, Financial), executed a sale of 63,918 shares of the company on August 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at an average price of $9.07 per share, totaling approximately $579,920.06. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 977,611.29 shares of the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp specializes in providing dredging services. These services are critical for maintaining and enhancing the navigability of waterways, beaches, and ports. The company's operations play a vital role in coastal restoration and maritime infrastructure maintenance.

Over the past year, Lasse Petterson has sold a total of 174,781 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 2 insider sells during the same period.

On the valuation front, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp was trading at $9.07 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $594.622 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.62, below both the industry median of 14.845 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp has a GF Value of $9.49. With the stock trading at $9.07, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

1826378930173669376.png

1826378984007561216.png

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.