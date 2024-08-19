On August 19, 2024, Edward Garcia, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial), sold 2,759 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 39,382 shares of eBay Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

eBay Inc operates as a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. The platform includes eBay Marketplace and eBay Classifieds Group, which collectively reach a wide audience with a diverse array of products and services.

Over the past year, Edward Garcia has sold a total of 10,668 shares of eBay Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of eBay Inc were trading at $55.54 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $28.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.39, which is lower than the industry median of 17.17.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $53.16, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of eBay Inc as it continues to navigate the global e-commerce space.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.