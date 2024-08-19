On August 19, 2024, George Kurian, CEO of NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial), executed a sale of 8,500 shares of the company at a price of $130 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 309,778 shares of NetApp Inc.

NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) specializes in cloud data services and data management, providing solutions that enable customers to manage their data across different environments, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid setups.

Over the past year, George Kurian has sold a total of 63,825 shares of NetApp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company has seen a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

Shares of NetApp Inc were trading at $130 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $27.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 28.75, which is above both the industry median of 21.67 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of NetApp Inc is estimated at $81.42 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.6.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

