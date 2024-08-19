On August 19, 2024, Veronique Gabai-Pinsky, Director at Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial), executed a sale of 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Inter Parfums Inc.

Inter Parfums Inc, known for its business in the manufacture and distribution of a wide range of fragrances and related products, has seen various insider transactions over the past year. Specifically, there have been 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys. The insider transaction history reflects a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders within the company.

Shares of Inter Parfums Inc were priced at $125.96 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $4.008 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.45, which is above the industry median of 17.84.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is set at $141.54, indicating that Inter Parfums Inc is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

