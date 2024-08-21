On August 21, 2024, President Christopher Perry sold 6,501 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) at a price of $210.22 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 67,770.521 shares of the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. The company's services include processing securities transactions, managing investor communications, and providing various solutions for the financial services industry.

Over the past year, Christopher Perry has sold a total of 104,675 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

The stock was trading at $210.22 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $24.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc stands at 36.03, which is above both the industry median of 25.29 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $192.68, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.09. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

