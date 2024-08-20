On August 20, 2024, Vinod Khilnani, a Director at ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE, Financial), sold 3,940 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,947 shares of the company.

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE, Financial) is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions to diverse industries, including aerospace, defense, utility, and industrial sectors. The company's offerings include filtration products, electromagnetic compatibility testing, and utility solutions among others.

Over the past year, Vinod Khilnani has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for ESCO Technologies Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with three insider sells recorded during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of ESCO Technologies Inc were trading at $120.01. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.86, which is above both the industry median of 21.67 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of ESCO Technologies Inc is $110.19, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

