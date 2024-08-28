Edward Baker-Greene, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), sold 2,262 shares of the company on August 20, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 9,049 shares of Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage, and logistics. The company is known for its secure storage facilities and data management services used by various industries worldwide.

Over the past year, Edward Baker-Greene has sold a total of 22,666 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Iron Mountain Inc, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $109.75 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $32.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 143.72, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.78 and above the historical median for the company.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.68, based on a GF Value of $65.31. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and consider broader market trends and analyses.

