On August 19, 2024, John Tomovcsik, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company at a price of $110 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding to help organizations lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

Over the past year, John Tomovcsik has sold a total of 83,309 shares of Iron Mountain Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $110 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $32.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 143.72, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.78 and above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Iron Mountain Inc is $65.31 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68.

This valuation and the insider selling trend might be of interest to current and potential investors, as they reflect both the insider's actions and the stock's current valuation relative to its estimated fair value.

