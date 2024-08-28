William Jefferson, EVP, Chief Operating & Safety Officer of NiSource Inc (NI, Financial), sold 4,364 shares of the company on August 19, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 33,129 shares of NiSource Inc.

NiSource Inc is a regulated utility company engaged in natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution, as well as electric generation, transmission, and distribution. The company serves millions of customers across multiple states.

Over the past year, William Jefferson has sold a total of 4,364 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for NiSource Inc shows a pattern of more sales than buys among insiders, with 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the recent transaction, shares of NiSource Inc were trading at $32.07. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $14.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.83, which is above the industry median of 15.02.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of NiSource Inc is estimated at $26.17 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in NiSource Inc may find these insights from recent insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.