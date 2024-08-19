Director Mary Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) on August 19, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,517 shares of the company.

Palo Alto Networks Inc, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, provides a wide array of platforms and services to address cyber threats and secure networks, cloud environments, and mobile devices.

Over the past year, Mary Mccarthy has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 4,000 shares. No purchases were recorded in the same period. The broader trend within the company also reflects a predominance of selling activities, with a total of 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc were priced at $341.44, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $116.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 50.76, above the industry median of 25.29.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is calculated at $252.60, suggesting that at a trading price of $341.44, Palo Alto Networks Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

