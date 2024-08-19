On August 19, 2024, Maxime Bouvat-merlin, Chief Product Officer of Sonos Inc (SONO, Financial), sold 37,256 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Sonos Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $11.53 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Sonos Inc is a developer and manufacturer of audio products and home sound systems that aim to enhance the home listening experience. The company's product line includes wireless speakers, home theater setups, and smart speakers that integrate voice control functionalities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,395 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Sonos Inc, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sonos Inc were trading at $11.53 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.38 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65, suggesting potential for price appreciation based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The valuation metrics for Sonos Inc include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are considered in the GF Value calculation.

This insider sale might draw investor attention to the stock's valuation and the ongoing insider selling trend at Sonos Inc.

