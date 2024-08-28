Erin Goodsell, the Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial), executed a sale of 16,528 shares of the company on August 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 638,452 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $11.17 each.

Weave Communications Inc operates as a customer communications and engagement software platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's solutions streamline customer interactions and automate engagement, helping businesses manage relationships effectively.

Over the past year, Erin Goodsell has sold a total of 16,528 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Weave Communications Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 5 insider sells during the same period.

On the valuation front, Weave Communications Inc's shares were trading at $11.17 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $789.226 million. The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.21, based on a GF Value of $9.26.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in Weave Communications Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.