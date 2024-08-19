On August 19, 2024, David Fisher, CEO of Enova International Inc (ENVA, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company at a price of $83.46 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 423,239 shares of the company.

Enova International Inc operates as a financial technology and analytics company that provides online financial services. The company offers loans and financing options to individuals and small businesses, leveraging technology and analytics to ensure efficient and customized financial solutions.

Over the past year, David Fisher has sold a total of 85,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys at Enova International Inc.

Shares of Enova International Inc were trading at $83.46 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.62, which is below the industry median of 14.44.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $74.86, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.