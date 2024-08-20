On August 20, 2024, Director Gerard Holthaus sold 1,329 shares of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial) at a price of $223.02 per share. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 66,130 shares of the company.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Over the past year, Gerard Holthaus has sold a total of 2,821 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for FTI Consulting Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 25 insider sells over the past year.

The shares of FTI Consulting Inc were trading at $223.02 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.072 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 24.47, which is above the industry median of 17.71 and also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FTI Consulting Inc is estimated at $215.75 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

This sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as fairly valued based on GF Value, which considers historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business expectations.

