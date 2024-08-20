On August 20, 2024, Karen Quintos, Director at Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial), executed a sale of 1,767 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,087 shares of Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc, a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, is known for its innovative solutions that enhance indoor comfort and energy efficiency.

Over the past year, Karen Quintos has sold a total of 1,767 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Lennox International Inc were priced at $574.87 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $20.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.23, significantly above both the industry median of 14.845 and the company's historical median.

The stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.6, based on a GF Value of $359.78. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

