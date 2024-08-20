On August 20, 2024, Edward Kolodzieski, a Director at Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 45,229 shares of Liquidity Services Inc.

Liquidity Services Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company shows a pattern of insider selling, with 7 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Liquidity Services Inc were priced at $22.17 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap stands at approximately $667.744 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 35.27, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 17.17.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is set at $20.20, indicating that with a current price of $22.17, Liquidity Services Inc is considered Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for expected growth and returns.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics, particularly considering the company's current valuation and the recent trends in insider transactions.

