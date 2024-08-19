Chief Legal Officer & Secretary Robert Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) on August 19, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company.

Expedia Group Inc operates an online travel company, providing travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers.

Over the past year, Robert Dzielak has sold a total of 133,262 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Expedia Group Inc shows a total of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Expedia Group Inc were trading at $134.6 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $17.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.78, which is above the industry median of 18.27.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $147.98, suggesting that Expedia Group Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's current valuation and market conditions.

