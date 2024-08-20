On August 20, 2024, Leslie Kilgore, Director at Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), sold 1,372 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $704.81, valuing the transaction at approximately $967,000.

Netflix Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail.

Over the past year, Leslie Kilgore has engaged in the sale of 1,372 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent sale has reduced the insider's holdings to zero.

The insider transaction history for Netflix Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying. In the past year, there have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be indicative of insiders' perspectives on the stock's valuation or future performance.

As of the date of the transaction, Netflix Inc had a market cap of approximately $299.18 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 43.57, which is above the industry median of 17.72.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Netflix Inc is estimated at $500.97 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Leslie Kilgore might prompt investors to scrutinize the current valuation levels of Netflix Inc, considering both the insider selling trends and the GF Value assessment.

